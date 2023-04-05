Danny Smith Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Oct. 14, 1952-March 28, 2023

Danny D. Smith, 70, of Niles, passed away at his residence on March 28, 2023, following a brief illness.

He was born in Sturgis, Michigan on Oct. 14, 1952, to the late Henry O. and Minnie L. (Allen) Smith.

Danny worked as a machine operator for Justin Boots and retired after twenty-five years of dedicated service. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Niles. On Oct. 22, 1977, at a ceremony in Carthage, Missouri he married Rebecca R. Shultz.

He looked forward to gardening and spending time with his dogs. Danny also valued time with family and friends playing card games. He and Becky would often have widows from the hall over for cake and cards. He enjoyed making breakfast for his nieces and nephews when they visited. His homemade biscuits and gravy will be greatly missed. He loved sweets, especially chocolate covered cherries.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patsy Lehman and a sister-in-law, Ruth Shultz.

Danny is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Smith of Niles; a son, Blake D. Smith of Carthage, Missouri; a brother, Michael Smith of Missouri; a sister, Sandra Good of Missouri; Rebecca’s siblings, Paul (Sheryl) Shultz of Indianapolis, Deborah Shultz of Sturgis, Michigan, Lois (Mark) Pavel of Hillsdale, Michigan, Esther Shultz of Bristol, Indiana, Tom (Connie) Shultz of Niles and Mary (Greg) Chamberlain of Fulton, Michigan and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on April 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. EST. Zoom ID: 89937774718 Passcode: Smith0323

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 603 N. 17th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Memories of Danny may be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Danny will be remembered for being a warm, hospitable, loving gentleman and was a beloved husband, father and friend. One nephew expressed that you knew that you would always have a good meal and a good time at Uncle Danny’s.