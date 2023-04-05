Bucks score on wild pitch in the seventh to edge Mustangs Published 6:45 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan rallied from a 6-3 deficit in fifth inning to edge River Valley 8-7 Tuesday afternoon.

The Bucks, who are the defending Division 3 state champions, scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6-6. Buchanan (2-0) added a run in the six and one in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Adam Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give Buchanan the victory.

The Bucks were able to tie the score in the bottom half of the fifth as with one out, Cade Preissing doubled to start the rally. Ryder Andersen grounded out to second, allowing Preissing to advance to third.

With two outs, Connor Legault drew a walk before Jake Franklin delivered a two-run single to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 6-5. Following a single by Kyle Lewis-Schadler, Jack Ruth reached on a error, which allowed Franklin to score the tying run.

After River Valley reclaimed the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, the Bucks scored with two outs as three consecutive walks and a error allowed Preissing to score and tie the score at 7-7.

Both teams finished with seven hits. Buchanan was able to take advantage of seven Mustang errors.

Preissing picked up the win in relief of starter Franklin. Matt Trigg came on in the third inning and Preissing took the mound in the fifth.

Buchanan was winning the nightcap 6-1 when the game was halted in the third inning due to darkness.