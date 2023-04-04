Niles, Brandywine split in season opener Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

NILES — Usually it comes down to pitching and defense when it comes to deciding the outcome of a softball game.

That was not the case Monday as Niles and host Brandywine combined for a total of 24 runs, 36 hits and 11 errors as they split their season-opening doubleheader.

The Bobcats used a five-run first inning to defeat the Vikings in the opening game 7-5. Niles trailed 7-2 before scoring three runs in the fourth to close to within two runs.

Brandywine was able to shut the door on the Niles offense the final three innings to pull out the victory.

In the nightcap, the Vikings scored four times in the first inning and five times in the second inning en route to a 9-3 victory in a game that was stopped after five innings due to darkness.

In the opener, the Bobcats had six player finish with two hits. Macy Pellow and Chloe Parker both singled and doubled, while Paige Krisher had a single and a triple.

Pellow also drove in a pair of runs. Addison Anglin drove in three runs for Brandywine.

Presley Gogley went the distance in the circle to earn the victory. She gave up four earned runs on eight hits.

Kayla Kiggins and Haylea Wilken were both 2-for-4 for Niles. Wilken took the loss as she gave up 13 hits and struck out six.

In the nightcap, Chevelle Jaynes was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Vikings, who also got a 2-for-3 performance from Kiggins, which included a double and an RBI.

Krisher was 3-for-3, while Julia Babcock was 2-for-2. Parker had a solo home run for the Bobcats.

Olivia Johnson earned the victory for Niles as she allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Anglin started and took the loss for the Bobcats. She worked just a third of an inning, allowing four runs on four hits. Kadence Brumitt came on with one out in the top of the first and went the rest of the way, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Brandywine hits the road for a non-conference doubleheader at Coloma Thursday, while Niles will host Buchanan in a non-conference doubleheader.

The Vikings were scheduled to play Portage Northern Tuesday, but that game was canceled.