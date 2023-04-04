New discount store opens in Cassopolis Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Local bargain hunters are finding deals at a store that turns unwanted items into treasure.

Daniel Hossler and Dave Hossler-Lamp, of Decatur, opened D&D Resellers Saturday in downtown Cassopolis. Located at 144 S. Broadway St., the store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The building is the former home of Savage Bean Coffee Co., which has moved to 114 S. Broadway St. and is amid a renovation process.

D&D Resellers purchases returned items from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more from third-party sellers and sells them in-store at 40 percent off retail price. The couple tests the products to make sure they function properly before making them available to purchase and said that new products will be available every week.

In addition to reselling items, the couple also sells homemade products including candles, 3D printing and laser engraving.

“We had a pretty good crowd Saturday even though it was raining for the grand opening,” Hossler-Lamp said.

“Everyone’s excited to get here and see,” Hossler added.

Hossler and Hossler-Lamp decided to pursue a retail liquidation business as a way to provide the community with a means to acquire quality “big box” products at a fraction of the cost.

“We’ve seen people start selling from home, selling out of their garages,” Hossler said. “We saw one person open up another shop like we did.”

“We kind of watched this unfold and we’re like, hey, this is a really good idea to bring back to the community, especially small towns that can’t get up to the big box stores as frequently as others,” Hossler-Lamp added.

The couple is happy to be in business and is happy to be a part of Cassopolis’ resurgence.

“We’re excited to be here right now because it seems like a lot of a lot of stuff is happening,” Hossler-Lamp said.

“We looked at all kinds of little towns and there was not any available retail space,” Hossler added. We came to Cass and saw this place and thought this could be promising. About a month and a half later, here we are.”