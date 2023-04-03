Anna Marie Thomas Published 7:24 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

Dec. 31, 1943-April 1, 2023

Anna Marie Thomas, 79, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Her life began Dec. 31, 1943, in Niles, Michigan, one of nine children born to John and Wilma Goff. She married Ronnie Gene Thomas. He preceded her in death.

Anna loved to fish. She enjoyed country music. Not a day went by that she was not smiling or laughing. Her family remembers her as a fun-loving person. Anna was proud of her husband serving in the Navy and working in the shipyards for over thirty years. He also served honorably in the Army and the National Guard.

Anna will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Lydia Ottinger; one son, Jack (Jennifer) Goff; two grandchildren, Thomas (Amanda) Ottinger, Angel Ottinger; four great grandchildren, Haley Ottinger, Hunter Ottinger, Wyatt Vandergrift, LeAnn Vandergrift; four sisters, Naomi Rex, Kathy Smith, Mary Stokes, Irene Clark; one brother, Rex Goff; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Bob Goff, Kenny Goff, and Sonny Goff.

Family and friends will gather Friday, April 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. We will then process to Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a 1 p.m. committal.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com