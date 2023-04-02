Cassopolis’ Goins, May named first-team All-Southwest 10
Published 1:30 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Cassopolis had six players named all-league, including a pair of first-team selections.
The Rangers, who went 14-0 to win the South Division title and then defeated Comstock for the conference championship, had Davion Goins and Kenny May named first-team in a vote by the league coaches.
Goins led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. May ninth in scoring with an average of 10.1.
Joining the two Rangers on the first team were Centreville’s Micah Lemings and Roman Robinson; Comstock’s Amarion White; Decatur’s Jesse Baushke and Landon Fisher; Hartford’s Brody Johnson; Lawrence’s John Schuman; and White Pigeon’s Chris Jackson.
Second-team selections for the Rangers were Jadyn Baucom and Logan Pflug. Zantrell Simmering and Malachi Ward were named honorable mention.
Marcellus’ Beau Ferguson was a second-team selection, while Parker Adams and Nathan Mihills were honorable mention picks. Decatur’s Landon Hovenkamp and Landon Rose were also honorable mention selections.
All-Southwest 10 Conference
First Team
Davion Goins, Cassopolis
Kenny May, Cassopolis
Micah Leminngs, Centreville
Roman Robinson, Centreville
Amarion White, Comstock
Jesse Baushke, Decatur
Landon Fisher, Decatur
Brody Johnson, Hartford
John Schuman, Lawrence
Chris Jackson, White Pigeon
Second Team
Jeffrey Howell, Bangor
Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis
Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
Harrison Gregory, Centreville
Matt Swanwick, Centreville
Austin Reyna, Hartford
Ben McCaw, Lawrence
Beau Ferguson, Marcellus
Luke Schinker, Mendon
John Davidson, White Pigeon
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Yrrai Campbell, Artavius Jackson
Bloomingdale: Curtis Ciborski, Eliseo Garcia
Cassopolis: Zantrell Simmering, Malachi Ward
Centerville: Gavin Bunning, Jacob Sikansas Jr.
Comstock: Jasean Tyler
Decatur: Landon Hovenkamp, Landon Rose
Hartford: Dylan Kuehnie, Zach Truelove
Lawrence: Tim Coombs, Christian Smith
Marcellus: Parker Adams, Nathan Mihills
Mendon: Jack McCaw, Noah Roberts
White Pigeon: Wesley Roberts, Tyler Strawser