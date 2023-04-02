Cassopolis’ Goins, May named first-team All-Southwest 10 Published 1:30 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Cassopolis had six players named all-league, including a pair of first-team selections.

The Rangers, who went 14-0 to win the South Division title and then defeated Comstock for the conference championship, had Davion Goins and Kenny May named first-team in a vote by the league coaches.

Goins led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. May ninth in scoring with an average of 10.1.

Joining the two Rangers on the first team were Centreville’s Micah Lemings and Roman Robinson; Comstock’s Amarion White; Decatur’s Jesse Baushke and Landon Fisher; Hartford’s Brody Johnson; Lawrence’s John Schuman; and White Pigeon’s Chris Jackson.

Second-team selections for the Rangers were Jadyn Baucom and Logan Pflug. Zantrell Simmering and Malachi Ward were named honorable mention.

Marcellus’ Beau Ferguson was a second-team selection, while Parker Adams and Nathan Mihills were honorable mention picks. Decatur’s Landon Hovenkamp and Landon Rose were also honorable mention selections.

All-Southwest 10 Conference

First Team

Davion Goins, Cassopolis

Kenny May, Cassopolis

Micah Leminngs, Centreville

Roman Robinson, Centreville

Amarion White, Comstock

Jesse Baushke, Decatur

Landon Fisher, Decatur

Brody Johnson, Hartford

John Schuman, Lawrence

Chris Jackson, White Pigeon

Second Team

Jeffrey Howell, Bangor

Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

Harrison Gregory, Centreville

Matt Swanwick, Centreville

Austin Reyna, Hartford

Ben McCaw, Lawrence

Beau Ferguson, Marcellus

Luke Schinker, Mendon

John Davidson, White Pigeon

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Yrrai Campbell, Artavius Jackson

Bloomingdale: Curtis Ciborski, Eliseo Garcia

Cassopolis: Zantrell Simmering, Malachi Ward

Centerville: Gavin Bunning, Jacob Sikansas Jr.

Comstock: Jasean Tyler

Decatur: Landon Hovenkamp, Landon Rose

Hartford: Dylan Kuehnie, Zach Truelove

Lawrence: Tim Coombs, Christian Smith

Marcellus: Parker Adams, Nathan Mihills

Mendon: Jack McCaw, Noah Roberts

White Pigeon: Wesley Roberts, Tyler Strawser