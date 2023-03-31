WATCH: Buchanan’s Fifteen-2-Twelve BBQ hosts grand opening ceremony Published 5:03 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

BUCHANAN — Buchanan’s newest restaurant business hosted a grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon complete with drinks, tours and snacks.

Fifteen-2-Twelve, 15212 Redbud Trail, Buchanan, is a barbeque restaurant founded by Ariel and Anton Lockett, of Evelyn Mae’s BBQ, that features traditional BBQ items such as ribs, pulled pork, brisket, and chicken as well as signature cocktails, wines, beer bottles and drafts.

The restaurant had a soft opening in February and has garnered a faithful following in the weeks since. After opening speeches from Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brandon DeJaynes and Anton Lockett, chamber members and the Locketts cut the ceremonial ribbon. Dozens in attendance were invited inside to tour the new restaurant, order drinks and eat snacks.