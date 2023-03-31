Severe storms to threaten Southwest Michigan tonight

Published 3:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Max Harden

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A strong cold front will move across the area early tonight and bring thunderstorms with strong to possibly damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The storms are expected to impact Michiana from about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The most likely severe weather hazard is damaging winds. Gusty southwest winds Friday night will shift to the northwest Saturday, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph looking more likely. Power outages are possible, and driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.

The NWS encourages readers to have a way to receive warning information overnight. These ways include a NOAA weather radio and a phone app with alerts enabled.

More Community News

WATCH: Buchanan’s Fifteen-2-Twelve BBQ hosts grand opening ceremony

Rep. Walberg opens downtown Niles district office

Former Niles Charter Township Supervisor honored for years of service

Husband, wife relocate businesses to downtown Niles storefront

Print Article