Severe storms to threaten Southwest Michigan tonight Published 3:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A strong cold front will move across the area early tonight and bring thunderstorms with strong to possibly damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to impact Michiana from about 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The most likely severe weather hazard is damaging winds. Gusty southwest winds Friday night will shift to the northwest Saturday, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph looking more likely. Power outages are possible, and driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.

The NWS encourages readers to have a way to receive warning information overnight. These ways include a NOAA weather radio and a phone app with alerts enabled.