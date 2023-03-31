Rep. Walberg opens downtown Niles district office Published 12:41 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

NILES — The Riverfront Square parking lot in downtown Niles was packed for a special occasion Friday morning.

Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-05) hosted an open house to celebrate the grand opening of a new congressional district office in Niles Friday at 92 E. Main St.

The congressional office is the first in the history of Niles. Dozens of business owners, officials and community members were in attendance to welcome Walberg to the community.

“We are just so grateful to have (Tim Walberg) here,” said City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton. “This is our first congressional office in the City of Niles. So on behalf of the city, I want to welcome you. I want to welcome your team and we just look forward to working with you to tackle the local issues that we have going on right here. So thank you very much and welcome to the City of Niles.”

The office will serve the constituents of Michigan’s 5th District through government agency casework assistance and as a direct link for residents in southwest Michigan to make their voices heard in the United States House of Representatives.

“From a policy perspective, House Republicans are delivering in Washington, passing major legislation, including bills I authored to defend the rights of parents and protect essential energy infrastructure,” said Rep. Walberg. “Equally as important is the work we do in Michigan’s 5th District to serve constituents as they encounter issues with the federal government. We had a wonderful grand opening today where I got to meet constituents, provide an update on what is happening in Washington, and explain how this Niles office can best be utilized moving forward.

“Our district team is eager to help constituents and has shown commitment in the past by remaining fully open during the pandemic – the only congressional office in Michigan to do so. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

In addition to being a resource to help provide information from Congress, residents of the 5th U.S. Congressional District will be able to utilize this office if they do not receive a timely or fair response from a federal agency. Although the office cannot guarantee a favorable outcome, Walberg said the team will strive to help constituents receive a fair and timely response.

“This is great for our community because that brings him close to us and it allows us to enhance the communication and engagement as he represents us in Washington DC,” said Mark Weber, Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce Board Member and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Tim several times since he was elected to represent us. I would tell you, he is a man that is on the move. He has been in this community. When I say this community, I’m not just talking about Niles but Buchanan and New Buffalo, getting to know the community and getting to know the amazing resources and opportunities that we have… He’s beginning to know the people, the businesses, the schools and the community in general and I value that as an individual, Tim, because you need to understand that in order to represent us.”