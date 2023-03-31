Former Niles Charter Township Supervisor honored for years of service Published 10:25 am Friday, March 31, 2023

NILES — Niles Charter Township Board of Trustees presented former Township Supervisor Jim Stover with a special tribute certificate from the State of Michigan Thursday at Brentwood at Niles. The certificate, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Representative Brad Paquette, recognizes Stover for his more than 50 years of service in the Niles Charter Township Community.

Stover resigned as Supervisor last September due to declining health. Stover served as a trustee, treasurer and supervisor during his 50-plus years of serving the township.

Among the township’s improvements and accomplishments over the course of Stover’s time as a community leader include the sewer system and the water system, as well as the IN-MI Valley Trail which is frequently used by city, township and out of state residents.

“If it wasn’t for (Stover), we wouldn’t have any of that,” said Township Treasurer Jim Ringler. “So I want to thank you for all those years of service. The township appreciates it, we appreciate it, the state of Michigan appreciates it and we thank you for all of that.”