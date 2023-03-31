Edwardsburg names Dan Purlee new head football coach Published 1:05 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools did not have to look far to find its next varsity head football coach.

The district announced its hiring of Dan Purlee as the new varsity head football coach Friday morning.

Coach Purlee previously served as the head coach at Cassopolis High School for eight years, compiling a 70-22 record. He has been a member of the Edwardsburg Football coaching staff for the last two seasons.

During his time as the head coach at Cassopolis, Coach Purlee led his team to six conference championships, four district championships and two regional championships.

“The committee interviewed an outstanding group of coaches for the head coaching position. Based on the foundations and success our football program has experienced over the last decade, this was a very attractive position,” said Edwardsburg High School Principal, Ryan Markel. “The committee selected Coach Purlee based on his success as a head coach and his ability to develop players and create a championship program. Coach Purlee’s experience in our program the last two years has allowed him the ability to develop relationships with our current players and gain an understanding of our strengths and areas we can improve.”