Rep. Walberg to open first-ever Niles District Office Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

NILES — For the first time ever, a congressional district office will call the City of Niles home.

Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-05) will be opening a new congressional district office in Niles Friday at 92 E. Main St.

The office will serve the constituents of Michigan’s 5th District through government agency casework assistance and as a direct link for residents in southwest Michigan to make their voices heard in the United States House of Representatives.

“Not only do I strive to be the voice of Michigan’s 5th Congressional District in Washington, but I also am committed to serving the needs of all constituents as they deal with federal government agencies,” said Rep. Walberg. “Since the start of the 118th Congress, I have been spending much of my time across southwest Michigan forging stronger relationships, but a top priority has been opening a district office in this community. This office will allow constituents to make their voice heard and access our dedicated team of caseworkers, who are eager to help individuals when they encounter issues with the federal government.

“Proudly, our Jackson office was the only congressional office in Michigan to remain fully open throughout the pandemic, continuing to serve the needs of the people and I am happy to bring our top-notch team into the southwest Michigan community.”

In addition to being a resource to help provide information from Congress, residents of the 5th U.S. Congressional District will be able to utilize this office if they do not receive a timely or fair response from a federal agency. Although the office cannot guarantee a favorable outcome, Walberg said the team will strive to help constituents receive a fair and timely response.