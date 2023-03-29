Rangers’ Alford, Smith named first-team All-Southwest 10 Published 9:57 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference girls basketball champion Cassopolis landed a pair of players on the all-league team, which was released Monday.

The Rangerd’ Atyanna Alford and Ella Smith were named first-team by the conference coaches. Alford finished third in the area in scoring with an average of 11.9 points per game.

Marcellus also had a first-team selection in Brooklyn Vantilburg. Centreville’s Faith Edwards was named team captain.

Quianna Murray and Ryley Bowsher were second-team picks for Cassopolis, while Makenzie Bowers and Alexis Millirans were honorable mention selections.

Clare Flory and Ladora Bet Sargis were named honorable mention for the Wildcats.

Cassopolis went undefeated (14-0) to win the Southwest 10 Conference South Division. Marcellus finished 6-8 in the South Division.

Southwest 10 All-Conference

2023 Girls Basketball

First Team

• Faith Edwards, Centreville

Ava Bachman, Hartford

Kaylee Stroud, Lawrence

Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus

Makennah Mullin, Mendon

Bailee Freedline, White Pigeon

Aquinnah Kelly, Bloomingdale

Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis

Ella Smith, Cassopolis

• Denotes Captain

Second Team

Esther Lopez, Bangor

Maria Sustaita, Bloomingdale

Yuli Perales, Bloomingdale

Quianna Murray, Cassopolis

Ryley Bowsher, Cassopolis

Abby Baushke, Decatur

Raven Ledesma, Hartford

Carolina Mancera, Lawrence

Shelbi Rindfield, Lawrence

Jadyn Samson, Mendon

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Marissa Legon, Megan Noe; Bloomingdale: Natalie Gumpert, Gracie Hutchins; Cassopolis: Mackenzie Boyer, Alexis Millirans; Centreville: Hailey Miller, Mara Webb; Comstock: Mackenzie Bowers, Brianne Doud; Decatur: Breanna Franks, Mekenzie Pattison; Hartford: Brooke Birmele, Rylee Deckard; Lawrence: Addison Gendron, Riley Sinkler; Marcellus: Clare Flory, Ladora Bet Sargis; Mendon: Cienna Nightingale, Keyara Szymanski; White Pigeon: Dani Steel