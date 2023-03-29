Rangers’ Alford, Smith named first-team All-Southwest 10
Published 9:57 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference girls basketball champion Cassopolis landed a pair of players on the all-league team, which was released Monday.
The Rangerd’ Atyanna Alford and Ella Smith were named first-team by the conference coaches. Alford finished third in the area in scoring with an average of 11.9 points per game.
Marcellus also had a first-team selection in Brooklyn Vantilburg. Centreville’s Faith Edwards was named team captain.
Quianna Murray and Ryley Bowsher were second-team picks for Cassopolis, while Makenzie Bowers and Alexis Millirans were honorable mention selections.
Clare Flory and Ladora Bet Sargis were named honorable mention for the Wildcats.
Cassopolis went undefeated (14-0) to win the Southwest 10 Conference South Division. Marcellus finished 6-8 in the South Division.
Southwest 10 All-Conference
2023 Girls Basketball
First Team
• Faith Edwards, Centreville
Ava Bachman, Hartford
Kaylee Stroud, Lawrence
Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus
Makennah Mullin, Mendon
Bailee Freedline, White Pigeon
Aquinnah Kelly, Bloomingdale
Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis
Ella Smith, Cassopolis
• Denotes Captain
Second Team
Esther Lopez, Bangor
Maria Sustaita, Bloomingdale
Yuli Perales, Bloomingdale
Quianna Murray, Cassopolis
Ryley Bowsher, Cassopolis
Abby Baushke, Decatur
Raven Ledesma, Hartford
Carolina Mancera, Lawrence
Shelbi Rindfield, Lawrence
Jadyn Samson, Mendon
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Marissa Legon, Megan Noe; Bloomingdale: Natalie Gumpert, Gracie Hutchins; Cassopolis: Mackenzie Boyer, Alexis Millirans; Centreville: Hailey Miller, Mara Webb; Comstock: Mackenzie Bowers, Brianne Doud; Decatur: Breanna Franks, Mekenzie Pattison; Hartford: Brooke Birmele, Rylee Deckard; Lawrence: Addison Gendron, Riley Sinkler; Marcellus: Clare Flory, Ladora Bet Sargis; Mendon: Cienna Nightingale, Keyara Szymanski; White Pigeon: Dani Steel