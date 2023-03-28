Edwardsburg’s Markel first-team All-Wolverine Conference Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The top three teams in the final Wolverine Conference girls basketball standings dominated the first team of the all-league squad for 2022-23.

Undefeated Wolverine Conference champion Vicksburg had a pair of first-team selections, while Edwardsburg and Paw Paw, which tied for the runner-up spot, both had one player named to the squad.

Fourth-place Otsego and fifth-place Plainwell each were represented by one player.

Edwardsburg, which finished its conference campaign at 9-5, had Averie Markel named first team, Caitlin Tighe named second team and Abby Bossler named honorable mention.

Niles, which finished 0-14 in conference games, had Elly Matlock earn honorable mention.

Vicksburg’s Tim Kirby was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and its first Wolverine Conference championship.

The league celebrated its 50th year of girls basketball competition.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Hannah Fitzpatrick, Otsego

AJ Rickli, Paw Paw

Lauren Vos, Plainwell

Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg

Emma Steele, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Tim Kirby, Vicksburg

Second Team

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Grace Mitchell, Paw Paw

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers

Makayla Allen, Vicksburg

Kendra Cooley, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg

Elly Matlock, Niles

Haley Guerrant, Otsego

Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw

Ellery Troff, Plainwell

Kennedy Finnerman, Sturgis

Dani Glass, Three Rivers

Hannah DeVries, Vicksburg