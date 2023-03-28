Edwardsburg’s Markel first-team All-Wolverine Conference
Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — The top three teams in the final Wolverine Conference girls basketball standings dominated the first team of the all-league squad for 2022-23.
Undefeated Wolverine Conference champion Vicksburg had a pair of first-team selections, while Edwardsburg and Paw Paw, which tied for the runner-up spot, both had one player named to the squad.
Fourth-place Otsego and fifth-place Plainwell each were represented by one player.
Edwardsburg, which finished its conference campaign at 9-5, had Averie Markel named first team, Caitlin Tighe named second team and Abby Bossler named honorable mention.
Niles, which finished 0-14 in conference games, had Elly Matlock earn honorable mention.
Vicksburg’s Tim Kirby was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and its first Wolverine Conference championship.
The league celebrated its 50th year of girls basketball competition.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Hannah Fitzpatrick, Otsego
AJ Rickli, Paw Paw
Lauren Vos, Plainwell
Maddison Dickman, Vicksburg
Emma Steele, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Tim Kirby, Vicksburg
Second Team
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
Grace Mitchell, Paw Paw
Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers
Allie McGlothlen, Three Rivers
Makayla Allen, Vicksburg
Kendra Cooley, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg
Elly Matlock, Niles
Haley Guerrant, Otsego
Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw
Ellery Troff, Plainwell
Kennedy Finnerman, Sturgis
Dani Glass, Three Rivers
Hannah DeVries, Vicksburg