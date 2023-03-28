Edwardsburg Public Schools to host superintendent interviews Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education continues to move forward with the process of selecting a new superintendent of schools.

During its Monday meeting, the Board of Education voted to extend invitations to five candidates to interview for the position of Superintendent. The position is available due to the retirement of Superintendent James Knoll on June 30, 2023.

Interviews are scheduled on April 11 and April 12 in the District Administrative Center Board of Education room located at 69410 Section Street.

Edwardsburg interview schedule (Times are approximate)

April 11

5:30 p.m. – Dr. Sarah Hickle, Assistant Superintendent, School City of Mishawaka

6:30 p.m. – Mark Brenton, Superintendent, Bellaire Public Schools

7:30 p.m. – Ryan Markel, Principal, Edwardsburg Public Schools

April 12

5:30 p.m. – Tennille Woodward, Executive Director of Technology, Rock Hill Schools, (South Carolina)

6:30 p.m. – Dr. Courtney Szucs, Executive Director, Special Services, Fenton Area Public Schools

Interviews are open to the public and all interested persons are encouraged to attend.

Following the final interview on April 12, 2023, it is anticipated that the Board will select candidates for a second round of interviews to be held on April 18 and April 19 (if necessary).

The process has been facilitated by the Michigan Association of School Boards.