Dowagiac sweeps Marcellus in season opener Published 11:27 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

MARCELLUS — In order for a team to be successful, it must be good in all three phases of the game — pitching, defense and hitting.

The Chieftains, who opened their 2023 season with a sweep of host Marcellus Monday afternoon, were solid in all three phases of the game against Marcellus. Dowagiac scored 27 runs on 15 hits, while committing just three errors on the day.

Dowagiac swept the Wildcats in the non-league doubleheader, winning the opener 16-1 in six innings and the nightcap 11-2, in a game that was stopped after four innings due to darkness.

Pitchers Mason Maggert and Jacob DeFord tossed a three-hitter and a two-hitter, respectively, while allowing three runs. The two combined for 18 strikeouts.

In the opener, Maggert struck out 14 hitters and and walked one. The Wildcats (0-2) scored its lone run in the first inning after the Chieftains had taken a 2-0 lead.

Dowagiac (2-0) increased its lead to 3-0 before exploding for six runs in the fourth and seven runs in the sixth to end the game an inning early.

Kaleb Smith was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Chieftains, who also got RBIs from Christian Wheaton and DeFord.

Dawson Lehew started and took the loss for the Wildcats as he worked three innings before giving way to Eian O’Neill, who worked the final three innings.

In the nightcap, DeFord struck out four for Dowagiac.

The Chieftains finished with six hits, led by Maggert and Lamone Moore Jr., both of whom finished with two hits. Moore double twice and drove in four runs. Maggert had a pair of RBIs.

DOWAGIAC 16-11, MARCELLUS 1-2

At Marcellus

First Game

Dowagiac 201 607 – 16 9 3

Marcellus 100 000 – 1 3 7

Mason Maggert (W), Kaleb Smith 6; Dawson Lehew (L), Eian O’Neill 4

2B: Smith (D), Brock Buck (M)

Second Game

Dowagiac 812 0 – 11 6 0

Marcellus 101 0 – 2 2 1

Jacob DeFord (W); Nanthan Mihills (L), Cole Thornburgh 3

2B: Lamone Moore Jr. (D) 2

Records: Dowagiac 2-0, Marcellus 0-2