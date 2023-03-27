Priscilla Louise Ort Published 11:25 am Monday, March 27, 2023

Aug. 15, 1940-March 22, 2023

Priscilla Louise Ort, age 82, of Niles MI, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Priscilla was born Aug. 15, 1940, to George Ladenslager and Mildred Penter.

The most important things in her life were her husband, Jack Sr, four children, grandchildren, and lots of loving family. She was a loving, caring, mother and mother-in-law. Priscilla bowled, loved singing opera, making others laugh, and having fun. She will be greatly missed by all who love her, especially her contagious laugh.

Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Sr.; son, Jack Jr.; sisters, Barb, Linda, Bonnie, and Vicki; brothers, Buddy, and Michael; Sister-in-law, Teena Penter.

Priscilla is survived by 3 of her children, Debbie Shoemaker (Steve); Rhonda Nichols (Barry); Daughter-in-law, Roberta Ort; Gregory Ort (Stephanie); brothers, Dave Penter, and Robert Penter (Nancy); 16 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren, 31 Nieces and Nephews.