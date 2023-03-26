Three Rivers scores late to edge Dowagiac 1-0 Published 9:42 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

THREE RIVERS — A late goal lifted host Three Rivers over Dowagiac in a battle of former Wolverine Conference girls soccer teams Friday night.

The Wildcats scored the match’s only goal with six minutes remaining and then made it stand up for the win over the Chieftain, who drop to 1-1 on the year.

“I thought the girls gave 100-percent effort tonight we played a tough Three Rivers team,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “The girls were very resilient on holding Three Rivers to one goal. Junior Maggie Weller had an amazing game at center back. From the sideline, it look like we were beat several times, and Maggie would come flying in and steal the ball for us. We have plenty of room to improve as a team, but we’re starting to come together.”

The Chieftains finished with six shots on goal. Dowagiac’s Triana Lee faced seven shots.

The Chieftains are back on the road again Tuesday as they head to Niles to face the Vikings in another non-conference match. Play is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.