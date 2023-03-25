LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The pride of a team Published 6:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

The Pride of a Team… Some will call it a Cinderella story. Sure there are similarities, but this has been the tale of a love story. The 2022-2023 Brandywine Mens Varsity Basketball Team, and their love and passion for basketball. Their journey is what movies are made of. Small town school, a team many in the state had never heard of, found their way to the MHSAA division three Final Four. Broke records, and made history at a school that’s had its doors open for over 60 years. Their dedication, talent, and commitment to the game had the love and support of their community. Something to unite everyone. Something to show pride for young kids and adults alike. Everyone felt it. With each basket, win, and title won the fervor only intensified. The road may have stopped at the final four, but what that team has given to the city, their families, and former students like myself can never be replaced. Their heads should be high and they need to know their love and excitement has been contagious. Thank you isn’t enough. You brought a community together. And while this love story may have ended with broken hearts, I have that buzz in my belly that tells me the sequel is going to be even better. Great job on a great season Bobcats, we’ll be waiting for next year.

Brandi Peralta – Class of 1997

Virginia Beach, Virginia