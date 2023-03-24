South Bend band releases new album Published 1:21 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

SOUTH BEND — South Bend musicians Spaceships are set to release their latest album on Friday, March 24th.

“Ruins”, the band’s fourth album, will be available immediately on digital and on vinyl at the end of April. Fans have already been treated to two singles, including the track “Spillt,” featuring a guest appearance by Ryan Osterman of the band Holy Fawn. Listeners may also recognize songs from live performances by Spaceships.

Nathaniel FitzGerald started writing songs just before the break-out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He attempted to stop writing during the lock-down, so as not to arrive at the next long-delayed band practice with an entire album for the group to suddenly learn. After finishing a solo project, though, the itch to write and frustration with current events kept the ideas coming. He ended up with a collection of songs for what he described as “kind of a pandemic album.”

“It’s a lot of reflections on the divisions that happened between myself and friends and family members,” he said. “Not just the pandemic, but the social upheaval through everything.”

Nat described how the music was fueled by feelings from specific scenarios and disagreements. He discussed trying to come to terms, through the music, with the tragedy of divisions with people he cared for, but who saw the world very differently. He told the tales of arguments with family at dinner and the breakdown of a friendship over his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The song “Funnelcloud” started as a piece about those who denied the reality or the severity of the pandemic, but it shifted to highlight his feelings about how others denied the existence and effects of racism in the culture.

“Sinews” highlights a heated theological discussion with Nat’s grandfather and how they now disagree over the meaning of the Bible pages that he was once taught by him growing up.

“Measure” poses questions about the directives of their faith, whether they are to be close to the broken-hearted girl with body issues or their worried mother who has differing ideas on how to keep them safe.

“We want the same things,” Nat said. “We want the people we love to be safe, cared for, we want opportunities for our children, people around us, those we love. We just have differing ideas of who those people are or what kind of threats those people pose to other people. But it’s all coming from a very similar point of reference. It’s the same book that a lot of people are pointing to to get their different answers.”

Though not religious as a band, each member counts themselves as people of faith individually, so their music reflects through that lens. They also share a similar interest in exploring and stretching music, particularly the louder, heavier sounds of metal.

Nat’s spouse, Michelle, jokingly describes the music of Spaceships as “sleepy, lullaby, metal,” but it’s a fitting description. The music is loud and heavy, but also relaxed, employing lush atmospherics and playful exploration. The current sound has evolved from the earlier days of the band, through former members and a time as a solo act. Nat, who is the primary writer of both lyrics and music, stays aware of the musicians he’s creating the music for, honoring their instincts and interests, setting the stage for them to chase all of their ideas to the extreme.

Spaceships is excited to take the stage again. They’ve already played a number of shows and have more on the schedule. An album release show is scheduled for May 6th at The Well Coffeehouse in South Bend. For more information on that and the band, visit wearespaceships.bandcamp.com or facebook.com/weareSPACESHIPS.

Justin Flagel is the founder of Red Chuck Productions, where he writes, tells stories, and creates new media. Follow his work at redchuckproductions.com. Feedback can be directed to contact@redchuckproductions.com.