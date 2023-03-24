Dowagiac edges Edwardsburg on tiebreaker Published 11:04 am Friday, March 24, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Dowagiac and Edwardsburg opened up their 2023 boys golf season at Four Lakes Country Club Thursday afternoon.

The former Wolverine Conference foes ended up shooting identical scores of 188. The Chieftains took home the victory based on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

Kaden Sandora was the fifth man for Dowagiac Thursday. His round of 50 was the deciding factor. Edwardsburg had a pair of players shoot 51.

Dowagiac was led by Dane Spagnoli’s 45, which tied for medalist honors. Abraham Guernsey and Travis Rehborg both shot 47, while Luke Spagnoli shot 49.

Sam Strom and Cayden Dorman both finished with a 59.

The Eddies were led by Andrew Kurowski’s 45, which tied for medalist.

The Eddies also got a 47 from Jake Emenaker, and a pair of 48s from Landon Putz and Ben Fish.

Dowagiac returns to the links following spring break as it heads to Orchard Hills Country Club to face Niles in a non-conference match.

The Eddies are back in action Thursday as they host St. Joseph in a non-conference match.