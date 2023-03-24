24-hour fitness center opens in Sister Lakes Published 10:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

SISTER LAKES — A new business allows Sister Lakes area residents to pursue and achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their own community.

Sister Lakes Gym, 92402 Co. Rd. 690, opened its doors to the Sister Lakes community Sunday, March 12. The 24-hour gym, owned by Sister Lakes residents Justin and Blake Barden, will offer cardio equipment, strength training equipment, exercise class and personal training space and more.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Justin said.

Justin, a construction worker, noticed the lack of fitness options in the immediate area and decided to bring a gym to Sister Lakes.

“There is a gym in Dowagiac and Coloma, but there was nothing here available to people in Sister Lakes. That was my goal, to bring something here for our community.”

As a certified nutritionist and personal fitness coach, Justin believes his gym can help members be their best selves both physically and mentally.

“It’s been a crazy past few years for everyone,” he said. “I hope this gives someone a healthy outlet to turn to.”

Justin secured a lease at the 92402 Co. Rd. 690 building in February. Since then, Justin and his family have been overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“It’s blown my mind,” he said. “There was no demographic I could look at. This was done completely out of my desire to help people help themselves. Some people are intimidated by gyms and we have a great group of people here willing to help. I love helping people the right way.”

While Justin is happy with the response received so far, his goal is to get the gym on the entire community’s radar.

“We have a pretty good following on social media right now, which is fantastic,” he said. “But there are still a lot of people literally down the road that don’t even know or haven’t heard about us. It’s crazy how many people are interacting with me and getting with me and then there’s still a demographic out there that hasn’t been touched… It’s been fantastic to see so many people wanting to do something healthy for themselves who have that option now.”