Ward scores three goals at Dowagiac blanks Hartford 9-0 Published 9:47 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The 2023 spring sports season kicked off for the Dowagiac girls soccer team as it blanked visiting Hartford 9-0 at the Dowagiac Middle School Wednesday night.

The Chieftains scored all nine goals in the opening 40 minutes of the non-conference match.

“I thought the girls played a solid game tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We have a solid core of girls and the experience helped us out with the younger girls, which made it easier to move the ball and have opportunities to score. We have a lot of work to do but it was nice seeing us have success to start the season.”

Faith Green scored the first goal of the season and ended the night with a pair of scores.

Jenna Ward had a hat trick to lead the Chieftains in scoring. Johanna Davis also had two goals for Dowagiac. Jessa Davis and Maggie Weller both scored a goal.

Triana Lee picked up the win in net for Dowagiac. She recorded one save.

The Chieftains return to action Friday as they take on former Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Due to upcoming construction of a new track at Dowagiac Union High School, all home soccer matches will be played at DMS this season.

DOWAGIAC 9, HARTFORD 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 9, Hartford 0

First Half

D – Jenna Ward 3

D – Faith Green 2

D – Johanna McDonald 2

D – Jessa Davis

D – Maggie Weller

Record: Dowagiac 1-0, Hartford 0-1