Niles’ Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project to begin April 3 Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

NILES — The 2023 Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project is set to begin Monday, April 3, according to the City of Niles Public Works Department.

The project will consist of removal of the planters, brick pavers, and trees along Main Street from M-139 (Front Street) to M-51 (Fifth Street) and M-139 (Front Street) from Main to Sycamore.

Once the current features are removed, the new concept will be installed. The new concept is the same as what was installed in front of the Post Office Apartments at 322 E. Main Street. The elimination of the planters will aim to create a larger and less restrictive feel to the downtown.

The initial phase will consist of removal of all planters – raised and at grade – to allow utility coordination to commence. Once the planters are removed, removal and reconstruction of the sidewalks will begin. The project will be phased in an attempt to be the least disruptive to downtown. The $936,510 contract has been awarded to Northern Construction Services Corporation of Niles and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 31.