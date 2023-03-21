Southwestern women receive numerous Western Conference honors Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — With its first season in more than 26 years in the books, the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team is taking a look at what it accomplished during the 2022-23 season.

The Roadrunners were 18-9 overall, including a 13-1 home record, and finished tied for third-place with Ancilla College in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference with a record of 8-4.

The MCCAA began releasing its postseason honors Tuesday morning and Southwestern Michigan College was well presented with four of its five starters earning at least one sport on the five all-conference teams.

The Roadrunners did not have a player named first-team All-Western Conference, but freshmen Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) and Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) were second-team selections by the coaches. Laubach and Thomas also were named to the All-Freshman team.

Southwestern Michigan’s Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) and Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) were selected as members of the third team. Eldridge also made the All-Defensive team.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled year one to have that year one,” SMC Coach Jeanine Wasielewski said. “It is impressive. It speaks to their talent, but about the amount of work they were willing to put in.”

Former Cassopolis standout Angel Gary was a second-team selection, while she was also named the Western Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as the led the All-Defensive team.

All-MCCAA Western Conference

First Team

Abigail Long, Kalamazoo Valley CC

Arial Ford, Lake Michigan College

Jayci Allen, Ancilla College

Hannah Outlaw Glen Oaks CC

Kyra Duncan, Ancilla College

Second Team

Macey Laubach, Southwestern Michigan

Hannah Vallier, Kalamazoo Valley CC

Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC

Cameron Thomas, Southwestern Michigan

Kalyah Watson, Lake Michigan College

Third Team

Shayla Ardis, Kellogg CC

Eliana Wilson, Glen Oaks CC

Tori Eldridge, Southwestern Michigan

Riley Merrifield, Lansing CC

Ariana Lemons, Southwestern Michigan

All-Freshman Team

Arial Ford, Lake Michigan College

Jayci Allen, Ancilla College

Macey Laubach, Southwestern Michigan

Cameron Thomas, Southwestern Michigan

Shayla Ardis, Kellogg CC

Eleana Wilson, Glen Oaks CC

All-Defensive Team

Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC

Abigail Long, Kalamazoo Valley CC

Jayci Allen, Ancilla College

Tori Eldridge, Southwestern Michigan

Hannah Vallier, Kalamazoo Valley CC

Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC