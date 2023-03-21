Southwestern women receive numerous Western Conference honors
DOWAGIAC — With its first season in more than 26 years in the books, the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team is taking a look at what it accomplished during the 2022-23 season.
The Roadrunners were 18-9 overall, including a 13-1 home record, and finished tied for third-place with Ancilla College in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference with a record of 8-4.
The MCCAA began releasing its postseason honors Tuesday morning and Southwestern Michigan College was well presented with four of its five starters earning at least one sport on the five all-conference teams.
The Roadrunners did not have a player named first-team All-Western Conference, but freshmen Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) and Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) were second-team selections by the coaches. Laubach and Thomas also were named to the All-Freshman team.
Southwestern Michigan’s Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) and Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) were selected as members of the third team. Eldridge also made the All-Defensive team.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled year one to have that year one,” SMC Coach Jeanine Wasielewski said. “It is impressive. It speaks to their talent, but about the amount of work they were willing to put in.”
Former Cassopolis standout Angel Gary was a second-team selection, while she was also named the Western Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as the led the All-Defensive team.
All-MCCAA Western Conference
First Team
Abigail Long, Kalamazoo Valley CC
Arial Ford, Lake Michigan College
Jayci Allen, Ancilla College
Hannah Outlaw Glen Oaks CC
Kyra Duncan, Ancilla College
Second Team
Macey Laubach, Southwestern Michigan
Hannah Vallier, Kalamazoo Valley CC
Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC
Cameron Thomas, Southwestern Michigan
Kalyah Watson, Lake Michigan College
Third Team
Shayla Ardis, Kellogg CC
Eliana Wilson, Glen Oaks CC
Tori Eldridge, Southwestern Michigan
Riley Merrifield, Lansing CC
Ariana Lemons, Southwestern Michigan
All-Freshman Team
Arial Ford, Lake Michigan College
Jayci Allen, Ancilla College
Macey Laubach, Southwestern Michigan
Cameron Thomas, Southwestern Michigan
Shayla Ardis, Kellogg CC
Eleana Wilson, Glen Oaks CC
All-Defensive Team
Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC
Abigail Long, Kalamazoo Valley CC
Jayci Allen, Ancilla College
Tori Eldridge, Southwestern Michigan
Hannah Vallier, Kalamazoo Valley CC
Defensive Player of the Year
Angel Gary, Glen Oaks CC