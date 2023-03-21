Paula Means Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Jan. 16, 19645-March 19, 2023

Paula Louise Means, 58, of Dowagiac, died peacefully at home early Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Jan. 16, 1965, in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest daughter and fifth of seven children born to Paul and Rosemary Yeager. She married the love of her life, John F. Means July 2, 2007, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Paula enjoyed flower gardening and tending to the many flowers she grew in her yard. She loved her cats and she was their person. She loved to go on or take rides through the countryside. Paula enjoyed spending time with her husband and going fishing and was quite good at it. Paula cherished children and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Paula will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband and partner for well over forty years, John F. Means of Dowagiac; one son, John Anthony Means of Dowagiac;

three sisters, Marie Brady of Georgia, Gladys (James) James of Kansas, Debbie (Jacob) Hurrle of Dowagiac; one brother, Randy (Cathy) Yeager of Elkhart, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Adam Yeager, and Donald Patrick Yeager

Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Paula be made to the Cass County Cancer Services, 25995 US 12, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com