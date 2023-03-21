Hydro Cassopolis presents donation, multi-year pledge to Cass Kickstart to Careers Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A new business has pledged its commitment to the future of Cassopolis with its donation to a local organization.

John Giczewski and Dylan Cromell of Hydro Aluminum Metals presented an initial donation as well as a multi-year pledge to the Cass Kickstart to Careers program during Monday’s Cassopolis Public Schools Board of Education meeting. Accepting the donation are board members Margie Yarger and Jim Ward.

Cass Kickstart to Careers establishes and funds savings accounts on behalf of all incoming kindergarten students in Cassopolis Public Schools, provides additional financial incentives throughout the school years, and provides financial literacy training. Upon graduation, the students can use the funds for higher education and to further career education. Hydro is committed to the success of the Cassopolis community and fostering educational opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

Cass Kickstart thanked Hydro Aluminum Metals USA, Midwest Energy Communications, Edward Lowe Foundation, Kemner Iott Benz, Porky’s Party Place, and more than 100 individuals and small businesses who support Cass Kickstart’s mission of helping children attain post-secondary education by increasing financial capacity and educational expectations.

To learn more about Cass Kickstart to Careers visit our website at casskickstart.com. Donations can be sent to Cass Kickstart, P.O. Box 63, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

