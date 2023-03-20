3rd annual Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off Friday Published 4:53 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

BUCHANAN — March is Restaurant Month in Berrien County and the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to promote and celebrate area eateries.

The organization will host its third annual Restaurant Week from Friday, March 24 to Friday, March 31. The celebration will feature 20 area restaurants, many of which will be offering specials for diners supporting local businesses.

Participating restaurants include: