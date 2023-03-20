3rd annual Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
Published 4:53 pm Monday, March 20, 2023
BUCHANAN — March is Restaurant Month in Berrien County and the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to promote and celebrate area eateries.
The organization will host its third annual Restaurant Week from Friday, March 24 to Friday, March 31. The celebration will feature 20 area restaurants, many of which will be offering specials for diners supporting local businesses.
Participating restaurants include:
- Buchanan Sweet Shop, 205 E. Front St., Buchanan
- Bucktown Nutrition, 113 E. Front St., Buchanan
- Cameron’s, 1021 W. Front St., Buchanan
- Cafe Fernwood, 13988 Range Line Rd., Niles
- Fifteen-2-Twelve, 15212 Red Bud Trail N., Buchanan
- Gary Z’s Sub Shop, 254 E. Front St., Buchanan
- Gustavsen Cafe, 125 Days Ave., Buchanan
- Hickory Creek Winery, 750 Browntown Rd., Buchanan
- Hilltop Café, 708 E. Front St., Buchanan
- JD’s Family Diner, 1655 Mayflower Rd., Niles
- Lehman’s Brewery and Farmhouse, 204 N. Redbud Trail, Buchanan
- McCoy Creek Tavern, 215 E. Front St., Buchanan
- McDonald’s, 813 Front St., Buchanan
- Milano’s Pizza, 109 Days Ave., Buchanan
- Orchard Hills Country Club, 2841 Niles-Buchanan Rd., Buchanan
- Pizza Hut, 817 E. Front St., Buchanan
- Ray & Al’s, 118 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien
- River Saint Joe, 15475 Walton Rd., Buchanan
- Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant, 185 Mt. Tabor Rd., Buchanan
- Tasty Chen’s Restaurant, 714 E. Front St., Buchanan
- Union Coffee House, 115 E. Front St., Buchanan