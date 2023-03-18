Dowagiac man gets jail time, probation for maintaining drug house Published 10:31 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man with an extensive criminal record was sentenced to prison in Cass County Circuit Court Friday.

Christopher Parsons, 58, of Bradley Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and maintaining a drug house-both as a habitual offender and was sentenced to three years probation, 365 days in jail with credit for 747 days served and $3,355.32 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred March 1, 2019 in Dowagiac. He had originally been convicted by a Cass County jury but then pleaded guilty after getting the chance to have a new trial.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie, I am an addict,” Parsons said. “I was a horrible person and a detriment to society, but now I’m in the process of trying to get my life back together.”

Parsons said he decided to turn his life around nearly two years ago and has been sober since then. He said his goal is to work with other drug addicts to help them get over their addiction.

Judge Herman noted that Parsons has been to prison numerous times over the years and warned him that he will get a longer prison sentence if he violates his probation. Parson has had 17 felony and 13 misdemeanor convictions over 38 years.

“I’ve seen a lot of foxhole converts,” the judge said. “The question is if you’re a foxhole convert or have truly decided to change. Some don’t get away from a criminal way of thinking … I think you can be an asset to the recovery community. I’m willing to give you the opportunity but you need to be walking in with your eyes open.”