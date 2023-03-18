Division 4: Maple City Glen Lake wins state title over Baraga Published 2:42 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

EAST LANSING — For the first time since winning the 1978 Class D state championship, No. 2-ranked Maple City Glen Lake had little trouble winning the Division 4 girls basketball title ove Baraga at the Breslin Center Saturday morning.

Maple City had to rally from a 19-10 first-quarter deficit against No. 14-ranked Baraga to claim the school’s second state title, Glen Lake was the runner-up in 1979 in Class D.

Maple City (26-2) took command of the first championship game of the day at Michigan State University in the middle two quarters when it outscored Baraga 29-13 to open up a 39-32 halftime advantage.

To insure there would be no fourth-quarter heroics from Baraga, Maple City Glen Lake poured in 21 points in the final eight minutes while holding the xx to 11 points.

The Lakers had four of its five starters play the entire 32 minutes, while the fifth starter was on the floor for 24 minutes.

Maple City was led by Maddie Bradford’s game-high 28 points. She also had eight rebounds. Ruby Hogan added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Vikings were led by Corina Jahfetson, who scored 20 points and pulle down seven rebounds. Makenna Hendrickson added 14 points and three assists.

Maple City Glen Lake shot nearly 50 percent from the field (23-of-49) and was 13-of-19 from the free throw line.

Baraga shot just 28 percent from the floor (13-of-47). The Vikings were 11-of-16 from the charity stripe.

The Lakers held a 37-28 advantage in rebounding