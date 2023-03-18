Division 1: Rockford wins state title in first trip to finals Published 3:50 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

EAST LANSING — A fourth quarter rally capped a near perfect season for the Rockford Rams, who outscored West Bloomfield 18-13 in the final eight minutes to win the Division 1 girls state basketball title at the Breslin Center Saturday afternoon.

The Rams (28-1) trailed West Bloomfield 23-22 heading into the fourth quarter, but was able to pull out the victory thanks in part to their strong defensive effort throughout the championship game at Michigan State University.

It was Rockford’s first appearance in an MHSAA final, while West Bloomfield was the defending Division 1 state champion.

The Lakers (26-3) led 10-4 after the opening quarter, but trailed 14-12 at halftime as Rockford outscored West Bloomfield 10-2. The Lakers reclaimed the lead by scoring 11 points in the third quarter, while holding the Rams to eight points.

Neither team shot the ball well as Rockford hit 30 percent (11-of-37) from the field and West Bloomfield 33 percent (14-of-42). The Rams won the game at the free throw line where they were 15-of-17 compared to 8-of-13 for the Lakers.

Anna Wypych led Rockford with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Sister Alyssa Wypych added nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

Kendall Hendrix had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals to pace West Bloomfield, which also got 10 points from her sister Sydney Hendrix.