Davis signs with SMC men’s basketball team Published 12:11 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

DOWAGIAC — RJ Davis, of Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Illinois, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play men’s basketball for his father, Southwestern Michigan College Coach Rodell Davis, and the Roadrunners.

“Congratulations to RJ Davis on his commitment and signing with Southwestern Michigan College, said Coach Phil Ralston, of Glenbrook South. “RJ is a two-time Central Suburban League All-Conference basketball player, who finishes as one of the best 3-point shooters in Glenbrook South history. In his three-year varsity career at GBS, he made 134 3-point shots — third most in school history. In those three varsity years, RJ’s teams have won 74 games — his contributions to our program’s success during that time has been tremendous. We look forward to watching his future success at the college level.”

Rodell Davis looks forward to coaching his son.

“We are excited to have RJ join the Roadrunners as a member of our second recruiting class,” he said. “RJ is a winner that possesses a high basketball IQ to go along with a great work ethic. His overall offensive game is a great fit for our up-tempo system. In the half-court, he will help us space the floor with his ability to shoot the ball beyond the 3-point line. As a committed defender, he will help shore up our defense and will also rebound the ball well from the guard position.”

After a 26-year hiatus, the SMC men’s basketball team returned to NJCAA action for the 2022-23 season. In its first year back, with an all-freshman team, the Roadrunners compiled a 15-11 overall record, went 6-6 in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference play and qualified for the Great Lakes District A Tournament.