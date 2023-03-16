Three injured in two-vehicle Jefferson Township crash Published 9:46 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Cassopolis woman, a 43-year-old Cassopolis mann and a 78 year-old Illinois woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, reports that his deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, on M-62 and Hospital Street in Jefferson Township at approximately 11:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Driver Rachel Temple, 36, Cassopolis, and passenger Jerry Newton, 43, Cassopolis, were traveling south on M-62 near Hospital Street. Sharon Smith, 78, of Lisle, Ill., failed to yield across M-62 from Hospital Street and crashed into Temple’s vehicle.

Smith was transported to Elkhart General for injuries sustained from the crash. Temple and Newton were transported to Lakeland Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in this crash.

Assisting to this crash was Cassopolis Central Fire, Penn Township Fire, Pride Care and Edwardsburg EMS.