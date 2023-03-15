Timothy A. Canfield Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Nov. 24, 1956-March 12, 2023

Timothy Alexander “Timmy” Canfield, 66, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Sunday, March 12, 2023.

His life began Nov. 24, 1956, in Elkhart, Indiana, the youngest of five children born to Lee and Helen Canfield. He married Debbie Ann Gallagan Aug.29, 1981, in South Bend, Indiana.

Tim enjoyed fishing and repairing small engines. He loves feeding animals and birds on his property. He cherished spending time with family and their get together. He loved his nieces and nephews and often would pick them up to spend weekends with them.

Tim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Debbie Canfield of Cassopolis; two sisters, Donna Schenk, Janet (Jerry) Clark, both of Elkhart; one brother, Floyd “Buster” (Jan) Walters of Elkhart; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Canfield.

Family and friends will gather from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis with the Reverend Paul Doellinger officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.