WATCH: Brandywine elementary students jam out in ‘Big Rock Show’ Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Community members who attended Monday’s Brandywine Board of Education meeting were treated to a performance featuring some of the district’s youngest musicians.

Brandywine Elementary School Principal Jim Boger and the Brandywine Creek String Band performed four oldies songs in the Brandywine Middle/High School cafeteria for its Big Rock Show.

The band, composed of fourth and fifth grade students, performed oldies hits including “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra, and “Let’s Have A Party” by Elvis Presley.

Boger, who has been involved in the district’s music programs for more than 20 years, said the band is preparing for a show and for its upcoming “tour” to local agencies, including at least two nursing homes.

Brandywine Creek String Band performing “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley. (Maxwell Harden | Leader Publications)

The Brandywine Creek String Band performed “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra. (Maxwell Harden | Leader Publications)

