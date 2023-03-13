Gladys Weaver Published 9:54 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Feb.22, 1928-March 1, 2023

Gladys Weaver, of El Dorado, California, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, at the age of 95, surrounded by her daughters.

Gladys was the middle child of the late Sidney and Martha Amundson.

Born in Menasha, Wisconsin, and grew up in Dowagiac, Michigan where she met the love of her life Ed Weaver. A love that continued for 75 years!

They had four children, Ed Weaver Jr., Irene Harris, Jeannie Weaver, and Judy Schneider. Raised their family in San Jose, CA., and retired and built their dream home in El Dorado, CA..

Mom’s favorites were cleaning while listening to music. Being surrounded by her fami-ly and friends especially during the holidays. Playing competitive card games such as Nickel Knock, Gin Rummy, Dominoes. Helping with her children and grandchildren, quick visits to the casino, and/or having a beer at the local watering hole to visit with friends. And we can’t forget sitting out on top of their deck watching deer, turnkeys, birds, while visiting with family and neighbors.

Her favorite sayings:

I am going to tell your dad when he gets home from work what you just did.

Don’t saying nothing if you don’t have something nice to say.

My little Chinka Linka

I love you

We are so grateful to have been raised by such loving parents that always was there with open hearts, and loving support, and was raised to enjoy life to the fullest.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Joyce Nugent, brother Vernon Amundson, husband Ed Weaver that she celebrated 75 years of marriage, son Ed Weaver Jr., grandson John Weaver

Now you can go be with dad, Aunt Joyce, and Eddie at Burger King in Heaven!

Love you mom, but you will be with us every day guiding our way!