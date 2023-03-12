WATCH: Brandywine’s Jaremiah Palmer talks district title win over Watervliet Published 3:30 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

WATERVLIET — The Brandywine boys basketball team is gearing up for Division 3 Regional play and Jaremiah Palmer is a key reason why.

The junior scored a game-high 17 points – including 11 in the pivotal fourth quarter – to propel the Bobcats to a 42-36 district championship win over Watervliet.

After the game, Leader Publications spoke with Jaremiah Palmer about the win and what is next for the Bobcats: