Constantine’s Glick to run for Southwestern Michigan College Published 3:59 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Cross Country Coach Zac Sartori has added another runner to the recruiting class of 2023.

Constantine’s Ethan Glick has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to run for SMC this fall.

Falcons’ Coach Chad Thelen said that Glick is a hard worker who should be able to help the Roadrunners immediately.

“There’s a saying, ‘The will to win is not nearly as important as the will to prepare to win.’ I’ve seen Ethan live this every day at practice for the last two years,” Thelen said. “He’s driven to succeed and for that reason he takes full advantage of every opportunity to get better. It’s because of his natural talent that Ethan is a good runner, but it’s because of his exceptional attitude and work ethic that he’s become an elite runner.”

Sartori said that getting Glick to Dowagiac helped seal the deal.

“I’ve been trying to get Ethan to come visit our beautiful campus for months,” he said. “Now that he has seen it, he’s decided this is where he’d like to call home for the next two years. He’s an amazing runner with a ton of potential. Having him around next year is going to have a big positive impact on our program and I’m ecstatic that he’s decided to join us.”

Glick joins Evan Stacy, of Portage Northern, as the second member of the 2023 recruiting class.