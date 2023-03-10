Jill Ann Ross Published 10:07 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Aug. 9, 1935-March 1, 2023

Jill Ann Ross, 87, died on March 1, 2023, at Wesley Woods in Newnan, Georgia. She was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Mishawaka, IN, the daughter of Lewis K. “Bud” Jacobson and Ruth Seuss Jacobson.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. J. Robert (Bob) Ross; and her sister, Judith Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ross Todd of Peachtree City, Georgia; son Curtis (Deanne) Ross of San Diego, California; granddaughters, Abigail Jill Todd (Nathan) Kirksey, Hannah Suzanne Todd, and Jessica Jean Ross; her brother-in-law, Dan Thomas; and loving cousins. Jill was raised in Mishawaka and graduated from John Adams High School in 1953.

She spent her entire life in the Michiana area until she moved to Newnan, Georgia in 2019. She and Bob were married on Sept.14, 1957, with Jill sporting a princess style ballerina wedding gown – she was always very stylish! Bob then began his career in veterinary medicine, and in 1967 they opened the Niles Animal Clinic in Niles, MI. Jill helped manage the practice through keeping the books and supporting the growing business. Much of her life was spent volunteering with numerous organizations. She was the President of both the Junior League of South Bend and the Niles Service League, and held various leadership roles with the Firefly Arts Organization. Jill also volunteered with the local hospital and museum in Niles, the Berrien County Juvenile Center, and United Way.

These are only a few highlighted groups among a robust list of organizations with which she dedicated her time and service. Her community was always near and dear to her heart. Her life was not without adventure. Jill enjoyed cross-country skiing in Vermont and Montana. She vacationed in Italy, Great Britain, France and South America, among other destinations. After retirement, she and Bob (having never really camped before) purchased a Volkswagen van that they used to travel around the country. They also spent some time in Starkville, Mississippi, while Bob pursued a degree in aquatic animal health. Even still, the greatest adventure of Jill’s life was her forty-five-year marriage to Bob and being a mom to Pamela and Curtis. She also loved being a grandmother, or “Goshi” as she was lovingly called, and enjoyed hosting the girls in Indiana or making visits to Georgia and California. She rarely missed a Purdue game, cheering on the Boilermakers in football and basketball. She would say “Boiler Up!”, and her family would respond with “Hammer Down!” Jill treasured celebrating with those she loved, always remembering special occasions, and acknowledging friends and family with cards and gifts (her love language). Playing card games with friends, especially Bridge and Hand and Foot, reading and listening to books and doing needlepoint were some of her favorite pastimes.

Those who knew Jill will remember her positive attitude, adventurous spirit, and her gift of hospitality. She was a loyal and sincere friend and treasured many lifelong friendships. A compassionate woman and thoughtful caregiver, she always had a deep concern for others and the wellbeing of those around her. She valued family traditions and sharing memories. Jill’s strong faith was evident in the way that she lived and loved others.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Wesley Woods, Newnan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Woods Foundation at Wesley Woods of Newnan, 2280 Highway 29 N., Newnan, GA 30265 or www.wesleywoods.org/donate. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com