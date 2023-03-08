Entire May 2022 LMC Nursing cohort passes NCLEX-RN exam Published 10:12 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College’s entire May 2022 graduating nursing cohort passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) on their first attempt. There were 29 graduating nursing students in the cohort.

The NCLEX-RN exam is a computer adaptive test required for nursing graduates to successfully pass to be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the U.S. and Canada by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

The overall pass rate of the exam on the first attempt is 78.9 percent in the state of Michigan and 79.9 percent nationally.

“The nursing faculty are extremely proud of the May 2022 cohort of nursing graduates on this high achievement,” LMC Nursing Program Director Denise Gardner said. “A 100 percent pass rate on the first attempt at the NCLEX-RN is amazing! In addition to the graduates’ hard work, this accomplishment takes a high level of support from faculty, staff, and the community.”