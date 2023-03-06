Centreville’s Deeds becomes seventh member of 2023 recruiting class Published 10:40 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The recruiting cycle for Southwestern Michigan College continued Monday with the announcement that Centreville’s Sophia Deeds had signed a National Junior College Athletic Association national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with the Roadrunners.

Second-year SMC Coach Jenny Nate is excited to land the seventh member of the 2023 recruiting class.

“We are thrilled to add first-team All-Southwest 10 Conference and Division 3 All-Region outside hitter Sophia Deeds to our Roadrunner roster,” she said. “Sophia is another top-level student-athlete who will help us build a championship program and team. Sophia helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back conference championships as well as earning all-conference and all-region honors her junior and senior years. Sophia comes from a strong, winning high school program — she is smart and powerful on the court and knows how to attack and score. She is currently playing for Joe Valley Volleyball Club, where she continues to work hard on her game. Her energy and enthusiasm on the court is contagious, and she plays to win. Her talent extends to the classroom where she will be an academic leader to help us keep building the positive culture at SMC. Welcome to the team Sophia.”

Centreville Coach Deric Mostrom said the Roadrunners are getting a quality player in Deeds.

“I am very excited for Sophia about her choice in continuing her athletic and academic career with the Roadrunners,” he said. “Sophia has worked hard in the game of volleyball, and it’s great to see that she is being rewarded with this opportunity. Sophia will be able to bring her dynamic hitting ability and knowledge of the game to be an instant contributor to SMC.”

Deeds joins Anna Johnson, of Niles; Josie West, of Buchanan; Taylor Miller, of Sturgis; Emilee Demski, of Eau Claire; Abi Marquis, of Michigan Lutheran; and Carlie Ritchie, of Delton Kellogg, in the 2023 SMC volleyball recruiting class.