Bucks’ Bartley, Chieftains’ Stanger place at state meet

Published 7:54 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Scott Novak

ADRIAN — Faith Bartley, of Buchanan, and Oliva Stanger, of Dowagiac, both finished in the top 10 at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association’s State Championships at Adrian High School Saturday.

Bartley finished third in the 155-pound division with a total lift of 715 pounds.

Bartley set a personal record with her squat of 250 pounds, while she had a bench press of 125 pounds and a deadlift of 340 pounds.

Stanger placed fifth in the 123-pound division with a total lift of 590 pounds, which is a career best. She had a squat of 230 pounds, a deadlift of 265 pounds and a bench press of 95 pounds.

