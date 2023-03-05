Bobcats, Eddies place pair at state finals Published 11:45 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

DETROIT — Four area wrestlers placed at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling State Finals at Ford Field Saturday.

Brandywine had a pair of grapplers finish third in their respective weight classes in Division 3, while Edwardsburg had a fifth- and a sixth-place finisher in Division 2.

Division 3

The Bobcats’ Maddison Ward placed third in the girls 145-pound weight class as she edged Saline’s Teairah Elsemann 4-3 in overtime.

Ward (41-5) went 2-1 on Friday to advance to Saturday and a shot at placing in the top eight in the state.

Ward pinned Belleville’s Zeinabou Toure in 47 seconds in the first round Friday, but was pinned by Aleah Swilley, of Mount Morris, in 54 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Ward wrapped up Friday with a 9-1 major decision victory over Montague’s Ava Pelton in the second round of consolation.

On Saturday morning, Ward defeated West Ottawa’s Abrielle VanderZwaag 5-2 in the third round of consolation. In the consolation semifinals, Ward decisioned West Bloomfield’s Alexandria Hampton 4-1 to advance to the third-place match.

Gavin Schoff (44-7) placed third at 157-pounds as he decisioned Ogemaw Heights’ Xander Kartes 7-4.

Schoff reached the championship semifinals before suffering his first loss.

In the opening round Friday. Schoff pinned Corunna’s Xavier Anderson in 3:28 before pinning Yale’s Cole McLaughlin in 3:32 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Tyler Schofield, of Olivet, pinned Schoff in 1:38.

On Saturday, Schoff began his run to third place by pinning Anderson again, this time in 2:53 in the consolation semifinals.

Brandywine’s Josmar Perez finished sixth at 106-pounds.

Perez (42-10) went 1-2 on Saturday, falling to Madison’s Malaki Mosher 11-5 in the fifth-place match.

Division 2

Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (46-6) reached the 165-pound semifinals before losing his first match.

Andrina won by major decision over Waterford Kettering’s Dylan Scott (13-3) in the opening round and by major decision over Sparta’s Gabe Gair (12-2) in the quarterfinals.

Phillip Lamka, of Fenton, knocked Andrina into the consolation bracket with a pin in 1:17 of their semifinal match.

On Saturday, Andrina was 2-1. He decisioned Gair 8-1 in the fifth-place match.

Harris, who was 2-1 at 215-pounds on Friday, went 1-2 on Saturday, falling to Brandon’s Jake DiFalco 3-1 in the fifth-place match. Harris finishes with a 35-12 record.