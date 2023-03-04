Niles bowlers reach Division 2 quarterfinals before falling Published 5:05 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

WATERFORD — The Niles boys bowling team reached the Division 2 state quarterfinals before being eliminated by Tecumseh Friday.

The Vikings finished in the top eight following qualifying to move into the championship round of the state tournament at Century Lanes in Waterford. Niles finished eighth with 3,253 pins. Tecumseh advanced to the championship round as the No. 1 seed after finishing qualify with 3,424 pins.

In the quarter final match, Tecumseh finished with 1,400 pins compared to 1,083 pins for Niles.

Tecumseh was eliminated by eventual state champion Flint Kearsley in the semifinals, 1,401 to 1,357. Kearsley was the No. 5 seed heading into the championship round. It defeated New Boston Huron, the No. 2 seed, for the Division 2 state championship.

Niles had a pair of individual bowlers competing Saturday for a state championship in Chevelle Jaynes and Conner Weston.