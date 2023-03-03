Daily Data: Saturday, March 4 Published 10:17 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Divison 2 District Championship

At Edwardsburg

DOWAGIAC 22

Josie Lock 0, Rebecca Guerney 0, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 6, Marlie Carpenter 1, Audrey Johnson 5, Alanah Smith 10. TOTALS: 9 4-12 22

EDWARDSBURG 42

Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 12, Averie Markel 11, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Chloe Baker 7, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 0, Caitlin Tighe 8. TOTALS: 11 8-16 42

Dowagiac 4 8 15 22

Edwardsburg 8 20 37 42

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Edwardsburg 6 (Schaible 4, Tighe 1, Markel 1). Total fouls: Dowagiac 12, Edwardsburg 17. Records: Dowagiac 12-11, Edwardsburg 17-7

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

DIVISION 2

BOYS

Championship round 1

113: Santana Ramon (Allen Park) p. Caden Manfred (Edwardsburg) :17

144: C.J. Poole (Lowell) m.d. over Colten Strawderman (Edwardsburg) 14-2

165: Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) m.d. over Dylan Scott (Waterford Kettering) 13-3; Philip Lamka (Fenton) p. Sam Rucker (Niles) 3:10

175: Brayden Gautreau (Gaylord) p. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 1:08

190: Jacob Marrs (Clio) p. Austin Mark (Edwardsburg) 3:01

215: Wyatt Marentette (New Boston Huron) d. Andrew Harris (Edwardsburg) 7-2

285: James Mahon (Goodrich) p. Brett Barrett (Niles) :55

Consolation round 1

113: Ruben Rivera (Bay City John Glenn) d. Caden Manfred (Edwardsburg) 9-6

144: Carter Simota (Jefferson) p. Colten Strawderman (Edwardsburg) 2:29

165: Sam Rucker (Niles) d. Lavelle Hughes (Southgate Anderson) 6-2

175: Jeremy VanderMolen (Allendale) d. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 4-3

190: Austin Mark (Edwardsburg) d. Remington Foster (Hamilton) 5-1

215: Andrew Harris (Edwardsburg) p. Riley Hush (Gaylord) 2:36

285: Juan Acosta (Lowell) m.d. over Brett Barrett (Niles) 9-0

Quarterfinals

165: Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) m.d. over Gabe Gair (Sparta) 12-2

Consolation Round 2

165: Trammel Robinson (Plainwell) p. Sam Rucker (Niles) 1:43

190: Carter Falan (Cedar Springs) p. Austin Mark (Edwardsburg) 1:56

215: Andrew Harris (Edwardsburg) d. Garrie Mann (Gull Lake) 4-1

Semifinals

165: Philip Lamka (Fenton) p. Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) 1:17

DIVISION 3

BOYS

Championship round 1

106: Josmar Perez (Brandywine) m.d. over Sammy Anderson (Kent City) 15-5

120: Logan Whidden (Comstock Park) d. Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) 7-4

132: Michael Wilson (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) p. Drake Heath (Brandywine) 1:25

138: Ian Boden (Tri County) p. Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) 2:55

157: Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Xavier Anderson (Corunna) 3:28

165: Konner Lauria (Ogemaw Heights) p. Andrew Hartman (Dowagiac) 2:36

215: Eddie Olson (Richmond) d. Phillip McLaurin (Brandywine) 8-7

Consolation round 1

120: Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) d. Halen Boos (Hart) 8-2

132: Drake Heath (Brandywine) drew bye

138: David Clemons (Algonac) m.d. over Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) 10-2

165: Andrew Hartman (Dowagiac) p. Dayne Zeeman (Corunna) 2:00

215: Phillip McLaurin (Brandywine) p. Noah Johnson (Kingsford) 4:2

Quarterfinals

106: Haydn Nutt (Dundee) m.d. over Josmar Perez (Brandywine) 11-1

157: Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Cole McLaughlin (Yale) 3:32

Consolation Round 2

106: Josmar Perez (Brandywine) p. Brady Demory (Gladwin) 4:49

120: Connor Busz (Clinton) d. Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) 8-2

132: Drew Miller (Portland) t.f. over Drake Heath (Brandywine) 17-1

165: Ryan Goodrich (Whitehall) m.d. over Andrew Hartman (Dowagiac) 13-5

215: John Petersen (Hillsdale) d. Phillip McLaurin (Brandywine) 2-1 (OT)

Semifinals

157: Tyler Schofield (Olivet) p. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 1:38

GIRLS

Championship round 1

145: Maddison Ward (Brandywine) p. Zeinabou Toure (Belleville) :47

235: Braelyn Flemming (Spring Lake) p. Mackenzie Wilt (Brandywine) :53

Consolation round 1

235: Zoay Herbert (Bronson) p. Mackenzie Wilt (Brandywine) :59

Quarterfinals

145: Aleah Swilley (Mount Morris) p. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) :54

Consolation Round 2

145: Maddison Ward (Brandywine) m.d. over Ava Pelton (Montague) 9-1

DIVISION 4

BOYS

Championship round 1

106: Colin Kuhn (St. Louis) p. Brandon Hemminger (Cassopolis) 1:41

Consolation round 1

106: Onyx Ostum (Manchester) p. Brandon Hemminger (Cassopolis) :28

COLLEGE WRESTLING

NJCAA National Championships

At Council Bluffs, Iowa

Team Scores

(Top 10 and MCCAA Schools)

Western Wyoming 89.5, Pratt 84.5, Iowa Western 68, Iowa Central 62.5, North Idaho 61.5, Northeast Oklahoma 61, Indian Hills 57, Northwest Kansas Tech 57, Nassau 55.5, Trison 52, 30. Southwestern Michigan College 30, 31. Muskegon Community College 11, 35. St. Clair County CC 8.5, 36. Henry Ford 5, 36. Mott Community College 6, 52. Ancilla College 0

Individual Results

125: Kobi Johnson (North Idaho) t.f. Jordan Simpson (SMC) 18-2; Jordan Simpson (SMC) m.d. Tyler Fields (Colby) 16-4; Luqman Masud (Joliet) t.f. Jordan Simpson (SMC) 18-1

133: Thaddeus Long (Carl Albert St.) p. Gabe Livingston (SMC) 2:28; ; Gabe Livingston (SMC) drew bye; Jacob Waddoups (Snow) p. Gabe Livingston (SMC) 5:42

149: Gabe Maki (Pratt) m.d. Zam Thompson (SMC) 14-2; ; Zam Thompson (SMC) d. Nevertesonne Lahens (Indian Hills) 10-8; David Platt (Itasca) d. Zam Thompson (SMC) 11-7

165: Kahyitov Mirzo (Ellsworth) d. Hunter Heath (SMC) 8-6; Hunter Heath (SMC) d. Joseph Russo (Nassau) 6-2; Hunter Heath (SMC) p. Ashton Light (St. Clair County) 1:07; Hunter Heath (SMC) p. Ashton Light (St. Clair County) 1:07; Holden Andrews (Western Wyoming) p. Hunter Heath (SMC) 2:20

174: Jared Checkley (SMC) p. Simeon Hunter (Lackawana) 4:43; Aziz Fayzutlaev (Northwest College) p. Jared Checkley (SMC) 2:21; Garrett Davis (Northwest Kansas Tech) p. Jared Checkley (SMC) 6:15

197: Michael Gasper (Clackamas) p. Vinny Patierno (SMC) 419; Vinny Patierno (SMC) p. Isaiah Chukwu (Joliet) 5:00; Hunter Hall (Carl Albert St.) p. Vinny Patierno (SMC) 1:38

285: Shane Edwards (SMC) d. Victor Vargas (Morton) 4-2; Micah Lieberman (Labette) p. Shane Edwards 4:10; Austin Schlangen (Ridgewater) d. Shane Edwards (SMC) 11-5

BOYS BOWLING

Division 2 State Championships

At Century Lanes, Waterford

Qualifying Block

(Top 8 Advance)

Tecumseh 3,424, New Boston Huron 3,418, Dearborn Divine Child 3,369, Grand Rapids Northview 3,357, Flint Kearsley 3,310, Waterford Kettering 3,294, Gibraltar Carlson 3,277, Niles 3,253, Bay City Western 3,245, DeWitt 3,237

Quarterfinals

Tecumseh d. Niles 1,400-1,083

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN 64, LANSING CC 54

At Lansing

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 64

Kamryn Patterson 6, Ariana Lemons 9, Macey Laubch 22, Camero Thoma 10, Tori Eldridge 11, Nadia Collins 2, Khashya McCoy 2, Savannah Peek 0, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 22 17-19 64

LANSING CC 54

Jasmine Goins 3, Oliva Gean 12, Elysia Causley 6, Riley Merryfield 18, Skyy Lockhart 9, Shalyn Dziewiatkowski 4, Shelby Austin 2. TOTALS: 19 9-9 54

Southwestern 8 21 40 64

Lansing CC 16 33 43 54

3-points baskets: Southwestern Michigan 3 (Patterson 2, Laubach), Lansing 7 (Goins, Gean 2, Merryfield 3, Lockhart). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 9 (none), Lansing 17 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 18-7, 8-4 Western Conference; Lansing 6-21 2-10 Western Conference)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75, LANSING CC 74

At Lansing

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75

Sean Burress 22, Mikel Forrest 2, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 22, Rashawn Bost 11, Nate Goins 12, Stewart 4, Michael Smith 0. TOTALS: 30 8-11

LANSING CC 74

Cole Krause 3, Kylor Mills 3, Zach Berry 0, Hunter Woolston 9, Dawson Loot 0, Freddy Lhnson 4, Connor Bush 29, Nate Lott II 9, Zane Kemp 5, Thomas Dodd 9, Chris Robinson 3. Totals: 27 12-18

Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 31, Lansing 26. 3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 7 (Nichols 4, Bost 2, Goins), Lansing 8 (Mills, Woolston 3, Bush 2, Robinson). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 13 (none), Lansing 11 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 15-10, 6-6 Western Conference); Lansing CC 11-17, 3-9 Western Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL

PLAINWELL 49, EDWARDSBURG 42

At Plainwell

EDWARDSBURG 42

Brody Schimpa 6, Zach Bartz 8, Owen Eberlein 2, Mason Crist 5, Brendan Madison 6, Will Moore 3, Corbin Blagg 2, Caleb Layman 6, Annon Billingsly 0, Matt Anders 4. TOTALS: 13 10-15 42

PLAINWELL 49

Luke Johnson 8, Morgan Hendershot 3, Drew Nelson 2, Landon Majdan 10, Thai Nguyen 3, John Amaezechi 4, Shawn Nelson 7, Chib Amaezechi 10, Kyan Betts 2. TOTALS: 17 11-16 49

Edwardsburg 8 17 22 42

Plainwell 6 17 25 49

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Bartz 2, Schimpa 1, Crist 1, Madison 1, Layman 1), Plainwell 4 (Johnson 2, Hendershot 1, Majdan 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 19, Plainwell 19 (J. Amaezechi). Records: Edwardsburg 12-8, 10-4 Wolverine Conference; Plainwell 11-11, 9-5 Wolverine Conference

Southwest 10 Championship Game

CASSOPOLIS 64, COMSTOCK 35

At Comstock

CASSOPOLIS 64

Davion Goins 23, Logan Pflug 15, C.J. Powell 4, Kenny May 9, Malachi Ward 0, Jadyn Baucom 8, Ayden Gillam 3, Trevon Peterson-Evans 2. TOTALS: 27 2-8 64

COMSTOCK 35

Masson Mollohan 15, Amarion White 8, Cameron McKinney 1, Tyler Baker 3, Cayden Schultz 6, Juseon T. 2. TOTALS: 13 5-8 35

Cassopolis 16 31 48 64

Comstock 4 12 24 35

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 8 (Pflug 5, Goins 1, May 1, Gillam 1), Comstock 4 (Schultz 2, Mollohan 1, Baker 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 8, Comstock 10. Records: Cassopolis 17-4, Comstock 12-10

BOYS

WOLVERINE

Otsego 12-1 17-4

Edwardsburg 10-4 12-8

Niles 10-4 12-10

Plainwell 9-5 11-11

Vicksburg 5-9 6-16

Three Rivers 4-9 7-13

Sturgis 3-11 5-15

Paw Paw 2-12 5-17

LAKELAND

Benton Harbor 7-1 15-7

Brandywine 6-2 20-2

Berrien Springs 5-3 13-9

Buchanan 2-6 12-10

Dowagiac 0-8 2-19

Southwest 10

North Division

Comstock 10-5 12-10

Decatur 8-7 12-10

Lawrence 8-7 12-10

Hartford 7-7 8-12

Bangor 2-13 6-16

Bl’mingdale 1-13 1-20

South Division

Cassopolis 14-0 17-4

Centreville 12-2 14-7

White Pigeon 10-4 12-9

Mendon 5-9 9-13

Marcellus 2-12 7-15

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

Davion Goins, Cass 20 349 17.5

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch. 22 326 14.8

Mike Phillips, Niles 21 310 14.8

Jaremiah Palmer, Bran. 22 305 13.9

Jayson Johnson, Niles 22 271 12.3

Brody Schimpa, Edwards. 20 222 11.1

Mason Crist, Edwards. 20 209 10.5

Jamier Palmer, Bran. 22 227 10.3

Cade Preissing, Buch. 22 226 10.3

Kenny May, Cass 21 217 10.3

Anthony Brady Jr., Niles 22 221 10.0