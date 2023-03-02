Roadrunners sign Delton-Kellogg’s Ritchie Published 6:51 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Volleyball Coach Jenny Nate has signed Carlie Ritchie, of Delton-Kellogg, as the sixth member of the Roadrunners’ 2023 recruiting class.

“Carlie Ritchie is an outstanding defensive player who will help lead our back court,” Nate said. “She is a Delton-Kellogg High School standout, who has earned multiple honors including Individual Academic All-State, Team Academic All-State, Honorable Mention All-Conference, and a Bangor Tournament championship win. Carlie currently plays club on Dead Frog [Volleyball Club] 18 Black and is training hard to prepare for the fall season. I have watched Carlie compete — she brings confidence, consistency, experience, talent, speed, and grit to the court and also excels in the classroom. She will round out our roster and add defensive prowess to our team — we are excited to have her as a Roadrunner.”

Ritchie joins Niles’ Anna Johnson, Buchanan’s Josie West, Sturgis’ Taylor Miller, Eau Claire’s Emilee Demski and Michigan Lutheran’s Abi Marquis in the Roadrunners recruiting class.