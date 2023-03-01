Roundup: Cass clinches South title; Vikings, Bucks pick up wins Published 9:54 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Visiting Cassopolis wrapped up the Southwest 10 Conference South Division championship with a 59-37 win over Centreville in a battle of the two top teams Tuesday night.

The Rangers ran the table in the South Division, going 14-0. The Bulldogs finish 12-2 in the South.

Centreville (14-6) kept the game close through the first half, trailing 12-7 after the first eight minutes and 23-18 at halftime.

Cassopolis (16-4) outscored the Bulldogs 45-30 in the second half to turn the game into a rout.

Logan Pflug led the Rangers with a game-high 18 points, while Davion Goins finished with 17 points and Jadyn Baucom nine points.

Roman Robinson led Centreville with 12 points.

Cassopolis will host Comstock in the Southwest 10 championship game Thursday night.

Niles at Dowagiac

The visiting Vikings won for the fourth time in five games as it scored 21 first-quarter points and never looked back in defeating Dowagiac 74-35 Tuesday night.

Niles (11-10) stretched its lead to 37-23 by halftime and 51-31 heading into the final quarter.

Anthony Brady Jr. scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 11 points from Ethan Chambliss and 10 points from Jayson Johnson.

The Chieftains (2-19) were led by Gianni Villalobos with 10 points. Isaiah Fitchett finished with eight points.

The Vikings will travel to Three Rivers for their regular-season and Wolverine Conference finale.

Dowagiac is supposed to host Cassopolis on Friday, but if the Chieftain girls basketball team is in the Division 2 District championship game, that contest will be canceled.

Buchanan at Vicksburg

Visiting Buchanan won its fourth straight game as the Bucks (12-9) edged Vicksburg 62-59 Tuesday night.

Buchanan led after one quarter by three points (15-12) and by eight at halftime, 35-27.

The Bulldogs (6-15) outscored the Bucks 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 47-45 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Buchanan bounced back in the fourth quarter, holding a 17-12 advantage in scoring, to pull out the victory.

Thomas VanOverberghe had a game-high 25 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 14 points from Dillon Oatsvall and 10 points from Cade Preissing.

Lucas Johnson had 12 points for Vicksburg.

Buchanan will wrap up the regular season Thursday as it travels to Bridgman.