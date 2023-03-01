Daily Data: Thursday, March 2
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 70, CASSOPOLIS 28
At Coloma
BUCHANAN 70
Maddie Young 0, Jillian McKean 0, Justyce Cashier 4, Evyn Pruett 0, LaBria Austin 9, Caito Horvath 2, Hannah Herman 6, Katie Ailes 13, Alyssa Carson 6, Cam Carslson 0, Kirrah Robinson 4, Hannah Tompkins 2, Faith Carson 24. TOTALS: 30 7-11 70
CASSOPOLIS 28
Maliyah Flowers 1, Ella Smith 4, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 1, Mackenzie Boyer 0, Atyanna Alford 6, Janayla Franklin 1, Ryley Bowsher 9. TOTALS: 7 12-22 28
Buchanan 24 44 54 70
Cassopolis 6 14 23 28
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Herman 1, Ailes 1, F. Carson 1), Cassopolis 2 (Bowsher 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 21 (A. Carson), Cassopolis 12 (Murray). Records: Buchanan 20-1, Cassopolis 17-7
BRANDYWINE 66, COLOMA 14
At Coloma
BRANDYWINE 66
Adeline Gill 2, Ellie Knapp 7, Adelyn Drotoz 9, Ireland Prenkert 7, Tressa Hullinger 2, Macy Pellow 0, Karleigh Byrd 0, Paige Krisler 8, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 10, Cortney Bates 6, Allie Carter-Lee 10. TOTALS: 23 11-16 66
COLOMA 14
Hannah Grenon 0, Kourtney Smith 6, McKinleigh Kroemer 2, Andrea Bale 5, Bethany Rose 1. TOTALS: 5 4-12 14
Brandywine 25 49 52 66
Coloma 4 8 12 14
3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Bates 2, Prenkert 2, Krisler 2, Knapp 1, Drotoz 1, Young 1), Coloma 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 11, Coloma 10. Records: Brandywine 21-2, Coloma 2-8
EDWARDSBURG 53, BENTON HARBOR 43
At Edwardsburg
BENTON HARBOR 43
Janzia Wright 0, Zakeira Baxter 8, Desrae Kyles 13, Jeremy Jordan 12, Kabrina Mays 10. TOTALS: 15 10-16 43
EDWARDSBURG 53
Maddie Pobuda 0, Kenzie Schaible 15, Averie Markel 7, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Chloe Baker 12, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 0, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 17 13-20 53
Benton Harbor 11 20 25 43
Edwardsburg 15 27 36 53
3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 3 (Baxter 2, Jordan 1), Edwardsburg 6 (Schaible 5, Bossler 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 18 (Baxter, Kyles), Edwardsburg 13. Records: Benton Harbor 15-9, Edwardsburg 16-7
DOWAGIAC 54, NILES 29
At Edwardsburg
DOWAGIAC 54
Josie Lock 2, Rebecca Guernsey 2, Zabrina Shivers 2, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 17, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 9, Olivia Gadde 0, Audrey Johnson 8, Alanah Smith 20, Alanah Fleming 0. TOTALS: 21 10-23 54
NILES 29
Lacheryl Hampton 2, Elly Matlock 0, Anastasia Kopczyski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 3, Jessica Thornton 0, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 0, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Rabecki 0, Tanaya Brown 20. TOTALS: 9 11-19 29
Dowagiac 17 20 43 54
Niles 0 2 11 29
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 2 (Weller 2), Niles 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 15 (none), Niles 21 (none). Records: Dowagiac 12-10, Niles 0-22