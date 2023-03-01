Daily Data: Thursday, March 2

Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 70, CASSOPOLIS 28

At Coloma

BUCHANAN 70

Maddie Young 0, Jillian McKean 0, Justyce Cashier 4, Evyn Pruett 0, LaBria Austin 9, Caito Horvath 2, Hannah Herman 6, Katie Ailes 13, Alyssa Carson 6, Cam Carslson 0, Kirrah Robinson 4, Hannah Tompkins 2, Faith Carson 24. TOTALS: 30 7-11 70

CASSOPOLIS 28

Maliyah Flowers 1, Ella Smith 4, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 1, Mackenzie Boyer 0, Atyanna Alford 6, Janayla Franklin 1, Ryley Bowsher 9. TOTALS: 7 12-22 28

 

Buchanan                    24        44        54        70

Cassopolis                   6          14        23        28

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Herman 1, Ailes 1, F. Carson 1), Cassopolis 2 (Bowsher 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 21 (A. Carson), Cassopolis 12 (Murray). Records: Buchanan 20-1, Cassopolis 17-7

 

BRANDYWINE 66, COLOMA 14

At Coloma

BRANDYWINE 66

Adeline Gill 2, Ellie Knapp 7, Adelyn Drotoz 9, Ireland Prenkert 7, Tressa Hullinger 2, Macy Pellow 0, Karleigh Byrd 0, Paige Krisler 8, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 10, Cortney Bates 6, Allie Carter-Lee 10. TOTALS: 23 11-16 66

COLOMA 14

Hannah Grenon 0, Kourtney Smith 6, McKinleigh Kroemer 2, Andrea Bale  5, Bethany Rose 1. TOTALS: 5 4-12 14

 

Brandywine                 25        49        52        66

Coloma                        4          8          12        14

3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Bates 2, Prenkert 2, Krisler 2, Knapp 1, Drotoz 1, Young 1), Coloma 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 11, Coloma 10. Records: Brandywine 21-2, Coloma 2-8

 

EDWARDSBURG 53, BENTON HARBOR 43

At Edwardsburg

BENTON HARBOR 43

Janzia Wright 0, Zakeira Baxter 8, Desrae Kyles 13, Jeremy Jordan 12, Kabrina Mays 10. TOTALS: 15 10-16 43

EDWARDSBURG 53

Maddie Pobuda 0, Kenzie Schaible 15, Averie Markel 7, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Chloe Baker 12, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 0, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 17 13-20 53

 

Benton Harbor            11        20        25        43

Edwardsburg               15        27        36        53

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 3 (Baxter 2, Jordan 1), Edwardsburg 6 (Schaible 5, Bossler 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 18 (Baxter, Kyles), Edwardsburg 13. Records: Benton Harbor 15-9, Edwardsburg 16-7

 

DOWAGIAC 54, NILES 29

At Edwardsburg

DOWAGIAC 54

Josie Lock 2, Rebecca Guernsey 2, Zabrina Shivers 2, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 17, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 9, Olivia Gadde 0, Audrey Johnson 8, Alanah Smith 20, Alanah Fleming 0. TOTALS: 21 10-23 54

NILES 29

Lacheryl Hampton 2, Elly Matlock 0, Anastasia Kopczyski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 3, Jessica Thornton 0, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 0, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Rabecki 0, Tanaya Brown 20. TOTALS: 9 11-19 29

 

Dowagiac        17        20        43        54

Niles                 0           2         11        29

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 2 (Weller 2), Niles 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 15 (none), Niles 21 (none). Records: Dowagiac 12-10, Niles 0-22

 

