Niles boys, two individuals advance to state finals Published 10:32 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team will finally get a shot at winning a Division 2 state championship after finishing second at the regional at Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo Friday.

The Vikings erased the memory of missing out on the state tournament each of the last three years by one spot.

On Saturday, Niles finished second to regional champion Tecumseh, who finished with 3,679 pins. The Vikings had 3,489 pins. Fellow Wolverine Conference member Sturgis grabbed the third and final spot after finishing with 3,320 pins.

Niles rolled Baker Games of 161, 180, 217, 162, 188, 243, 170 and 215. The Vikings then rolled games of 846 and 947 to each their total.

Edwardsburg finished 13th with a total of 2,426 pins. The Eddies had Baker Games of 93, 131, 168, 144, 154, 136, 114 and 154. Edwardsburg then rolled games of 676 and 656 for its total.

The Niles girls bowling team finished seventh overall with a total of 2,451 pins.

Marshall, Tecumseh and Coldwater where the three teams to advance to the state finals. Marshall finished with 2,798 pins, Tecumseh 2,751 pins and Coldwater 2,641 pins.

On Saturday, Niles advanced a pair of bowlers to the individual portion of the state finals.

Chevelle Jaynes finished third overall in the girl’s portion of the tournament with a total of 1,057 pins. She finished behind Tecumseh’s Wendy Ketola, who was the regional champion with a total of 1,108 pins and Adrian’s Jada Robertson, the runner-up, with 1,098 pins.

Jaynes rolled games of 139, 158, 179, 201, 221 and 159.

Conner Weston also qualified for the individual state finals as he finished ninth with a total of 1,141 pins. Weston rolled games of 171, 177, 201, 234, 166 and 190.