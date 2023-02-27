Edwardsburg boys edge Bulldogs in OT; girls fall to Vicksburg Published 3:21 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg wrapped up its home Wolverine Conference schedule with a split against Vicksburg Friday night.

The Eddies needed overtime to edge the Bulldogs in boys basketball action, while the Vicksburg girls basketball team, ranked No. 7 in Division 2, wrapped up an undefeated regular-regular and league season.

Boys Basketball

Edwardsburg led 44-39 heading into the final quarter Friday night, but gave up the lead as Vicksburg outscored the Eddies 16-11 to tie the score at 55-55 and force overtime.

In the extra session, Edwardsburg turned the tables on the Bulldogs by outscoring them 15-10, which led to a 70-65 victory.

The win improved Edwardsburg to 12-6 overall and to 10-3 in conference games. The Bulldogs drop to 6-14 overall and 5-8 in the Wolverine Conference.

Brody Schimpa scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Eddies and all scorers. Mason Crist finished with 14 points and Caleb Layman nine points.

Lucas Johnson led Vicksburg with 22 points. R.J. Vallier added 10 points.

Edwardsburg will wrap up the regular season by hosting Brandywine Tuesday night before traveling to Plainwell for a Wolverine Conference contest on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Vicksburg wasted little time securing an undefeated season as the Bulldogs (22-0) jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter.

The Eddies (15-7, 9-5 Wolverine) made a run at Vicksburg in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 22-18 by halftime by outscoring the Bulldogs 16-6.

Vicksburg extended its advantage to 35-28 after three quarters.

Caitlin Tighe led Edwardsburg with 14 points, while Averie Markel finished with 10 points.

Makayla Allen led Vicksburg with 16 points. Maddison Diekman finished with 13 points.

The Eddies will now begin postseason play Wednesday when it hosts the winner of Monday’s Benton Harbor-Berrien Springs contest. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m.